BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker and other state leaders took part in a wreath laying ceremony on Boston Common Monday morning to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Officials joined members of the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund and Boston Commissioner of Veterans Services Robert Santiago for the Memorial Day ceremony, which included a moment of silence and a performance of “Taps” by Retired SFC Robert Bean.

Baker said even though this year’s ceremony was small due to the coronavirus pandemic, the message remains the same.

“This is one of the most powerful ways that we as a commonwealth can say thank you because the thing you hear over and over from families who lost a loved one is, will their family member be remembered? Will their sacrifice be remembered?” he said.

A small number of volunteers worked overnight to plant about 1,000 flags, each six feet apart, on the Common, where 37,000 flags are normally displayed to honor the fallen.

MMHF, working with the City of Boston, opted for this scaled back Memorial Day only display to limit the number of volunteers needed to build the garden and to minimize visits to the Common.

Those who do decide to pay a visit are asked to wear masks at all times, maintain a safe social distance, and respect the sacred spot.

Park rangers will be on site to ensure safe viewing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)