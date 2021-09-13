BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has been named the most vaccinated state in a recent study.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics ranging from the share of vaccinated children to the presence of reported measles outbreaks in order to come up with their results.

In addition to being the most vaccinated state, Mass. also boasted the lowest share of the civilian noninstitutionalized population without health insurance coverage and tied for the highest flu vaccination coverage rate among adults.

The Bay State also had the third-highest influenza vaccination rate in children aged six months to 17 years, the fourth-highest share of teenagers aged 13 to 17 with up-to-date HPV vaccination, the second-highest share of teenagers aged 13 to 17 with men ACWY vaccination, and the fourth-highest share of children 19 to 35 months living in poverty with combined seven-vaccine series, the study found.

Vermont was named the second-most vaccinated state followed by Rhode Island and New Hampshire.

Connecticut came in eighth, while Maine came in 11th.

Mississippi was ranked the least vaccinated state followed by Georgia, Texas, and Arizona.

