Massachusetts police warn of Netflix scam

EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are warning the public of a new phishing scam that is targeting Netflix users.

The Edgartown Police Department shared an image of the scam email with a caption that said, “NETFLIX subscription scam. Don’t be fooled by this phishing scam!”

The correspondence looks official and is signed by “The Netflix Team.” The scam claims that subscribers need to renew their memberships because of a failed payment.

Police are urging the public to refrain from opening the email and to move it into a spam folder.

“When in doubt you can always call customer service from a verified phone number,” the department advised.

