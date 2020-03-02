BOSTON (WHDH) - A new study found that Massachusetts is the best state for women, boasting high safety and health rankings.

In honor of Women’s History Month, Wallethub sought out to find the most women-friendly states and discovered that the Bay State ranked supreme.

Massachusetts features the lowest unemployment rate for women, the lowest female uninsured rate, and the best women’s preventative healthcare, the study showed.

The Bay State also reportedly has the second-lowest female homicide rate, the fifth-highest women’s life expectancy after birth, and the fifth-highest quality of women’s hospitals.

Minnesota was named the second-best state for women, followed by Iowa, Maine and Colorado.

New England states Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont ranked 8th, 9th and 10th, respectively. New Hampshire came in at 13.

The personal finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 key indicators of living standards for women, ranging from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventative health care.

