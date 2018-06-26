Massachusetts reports 1st West Nile virus positive mosquito

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials say they have detected the first case of West Nile virus in mosquitoes in the state this year.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in an announcement Tuesday the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory confirmed the virus in a mosquito sample that was taken from Weymouth on June 20. According to officials, no human or animal cases of West Nile virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis have been detected so far.

Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherin Brown says the risk for human infection usually increases through the season. Brown says peak risk happens in August.

Symptoms include fever, headache, drowsiness, nausea and rash.

Brown says residents should use mosquito repellent and drain standing water near homes.

