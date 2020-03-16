Massachusetts RMV closing all offices Monday and Tuesday amid coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - Registry of Motor Vehicles offices across the Bay State are closed Monday and Tuesday as a precaution against the coronavirus.

The RMV announced Sunday that along with closing all their offices, they are also canceling scheduled road tests for those two days.

The RMV is also giving more time to customers to receive certain credentials.

The public can visit Mass.Gov/MyRMV to complete more than 40 online transactions.

