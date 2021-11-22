AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts school district is battling a coronavirus outbreak, school officials said.

On Monday, Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said that 16 COVID-19 cases have been connected to a private event that was held on November 15 which many students in grades 2 through 8 attended. Two additional cases were linked to in-school transmission.

“We have been diligent to identify and communicate with all attendees of that event and their close contacts in order to properly test students, with the goal of keeping all of our students safe and our schools open,” she wrote in a letter to parents.

Until last week, school officials said they had not definitively identified any in-school transmissions of the virus.

With the holidays approaching, McAndrews urged families to take precautions and to get their children vaccinated.

