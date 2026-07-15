BOSTON (WHDH) - Legislation was filed Wednesday to increase funding in school districts across Massachusetts. The $100M increase would aim to retain teachers, paraprofessionals, and mental health counselors.

“We know that Massachusetts has the best schools in the nation, but there is always more to be done to ensure our students are getting an excellent education and to support our hardworking educators,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re proud to have more than doubled school funding since taking office and significantly increased local aid for cities and towns. Now, we’re delivering an extra boost to local districts to help them navigate challenging budget years and retain the teachers, paraprofessionals, mental health counselors and programs that are so essential to our children’s success.”

According to a release from Healey’s office, the funding would come from projected, unbudgeted Fair Share surtax collections in FY27 and would supplement the record levels of local aid included in the FY27 budget recently signed by the governor.

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