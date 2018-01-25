Massachusetts Senate votes to eliminate antiquated laws

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has unanimously approved a bill aimed at eliminating several antiquated state laws still on the books.

Among the laws that would be eliminated by the bill are a ban on unmarried people having access to contraception; a ban on distributing information about how to access contraception or abortions; and a law which would punish pharmacists, doctors and other health care providers for distributing contraception or performing an abortion.

The bill would eliminate a five-year mandatory minimum sentence for “procuring a miscarriage” — aimed at clinicians who provide abortions.

An amendment to the bill would also eliminate a ban on adultery and “fornication.”

Abortion rights groups praised the bill, arguing the laws are outdated and unenforceable.

The bill now heads to the Massachusetts House.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)