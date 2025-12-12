BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state police trooper discussed the life-saving efforts he made on the Tobin Bridge in November.

Trooper Rassan Charles approached a man standing on the edge of a bridge, giving him encouraging words before dashing out and pulling him to safety.

Trooper Charles said treating people with respect is critical to his job.

“De-escalation is the priority, at any scene,” Trooper Charles said. “Even if we have to place the person in custody, or section them, the fundamentals of it all, respect, empathy, understanding.”

Massachusetts state police recently announced a new policy about how they interact with people who are in crisis. It was developed with specialists at the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health.

