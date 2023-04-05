BOSTON (WHDH) - For the second year in a row, Massachusetts ranks first in the nation for the percentage of graduating high school seniors who scored a 3 or higher on an Advanced Placement (AP) exam, according to results released by the College Board Wednesday.



In addition, Massachusetts is among the states with the largest 10-year gains in the percentage of Hispanic/Latino graduates taking an AP exam during high school. The Commonwealth also saw a significant 10-year increase in the percentage of Black/African American graduates who took an AP exam.



“I’m proud of the students and educators who worked hard to make sure Massachusetts remains a leader in student participation and success,” said Gov. Maura Healey said. “Our administration is committed to expanding access to AP courses for all students to enhance the opportunities available to them and set them on a path to a successful future.”

The state’s efforts to make AP courses more widely accessible have included working with Mass Insight’s AP STEM & English Program, subsidizing exam fees for low-income students, and expanding the number of high schools that offer AP courses in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through the STEM AP Access Expansion Opportunity.

On Wednesday at the State House, the College Board gave AP Access Awards to 26 Massachusetts high schools and recognized Massachusetts’ statewide efforts to expand AP access.

Of the schools recognized, several had at least a 30 percent increase over five years of Black/African American and/or Latino/Hispanic test takers and a similar increase in low-income test-takers. These schools include Attleboro High School, B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River, John D. O’Bryant School of Math and Science in Boston, Lawrence High School, Lynn Classical High School, and Worcester Technical High School

AP results for 2022 for all public high school students are available here.

