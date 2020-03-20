MassBio urges life sciences companies to donate lab supplies, protective gear

BOSTON (WHDH) - MassBio on Friday urged all life sciences companies to donate lab supplies and personal protective gear to healthcare workers who are on the frontline battling the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts.
“We are currently asking all of those life science companies in the state to donate lab testing and diagnostic supplies, general protection equipment known as PPE and medical and scientific expertise that is needed,” said Bob Coughlin, MassBio President & CEO.
Coughlin, who spoke at a news conference alongside Gov. Charlie Baker, also asked dentist offices and schools for supplies.
“Dentist offices, colleges, universities, if you have these supplies we need on the frontlines, please fill out the survey and get them on the database,” Coughlin said.
Below is a list of supplies and expertise that are needed:
Personal Protection Equipment (PPE)
- Surgical/procedure masks
- N95/N99 masks (respirators)
- Face masks with integrated shield
- PAPRs
- Goggles
- Gloves
- Protective suits/gowns
- Booties / shoe covers
- Head covers
- Hand sanitizer
- Sanitizing wipes
Hospital Supplies
- Ventilators, PEEP
- Stretchers/beds
- Hospital gowns
- Endotracheal tubes
- Vital sign monitors
- Thermometers
Lab Supplies
- UVT 3ML with flocked flex minitip
- 1.5ml swab microtiped flocked
- 6in swab Darcon
- Medium 2% FBS STD REFEED ML
- Sample collection supplies (sterile swabs, tubes, media)
- MicroAmp™ Optical 384-Well Reaction Plate with Barcode
- MicroAmp™ Fast Optical 96-Well Reaction Plate 0.1mL
- RNAse Away 6-pack
- RNeasy Mini Kit
- TaqMan™ Fast Advanced Master Mix
- BD Universal Viral Transport for Viruses, Chlamydiae, Mycoplasmas, and Ureaplasmas
- 0.2 mL PCR 8-tube Strip with Indiv. Attached Dome Caps
- QIAamp MinElute Virus Spin Kit
- Viral RNA Isolation Kits
- QIAamp® Viral RNA Mini Kits
- QIAamp® MinElute Virus Spin Kit or RNeasy® Mini Kits (QIAGEN
- EZ1 DSP Virus Kits (QIAGEN)
Diagnostics Supplies and Instruments
- Roche MagNA Pure Compact RNA Isolation Kits
- Roche MagNA Pure Compact Nucleic Acid Isolation Kits
- Roche MagNA Pure 96 DNA and Viral NA Small Volume Kits
- Roche MagNA Pure systems
- Roche 480Z
- ABI 7500DX
- Qiagen EZ1 Advanced XL
- QIAcube/QIAcube Connect
- cobas omni Wash Reagent 6997503190
- cobas omni Lysis Reagent 6997538190
- cobas omni MGP Reagent 6997546190
- cobas omni Specimen Diluent 6997511190
- cobas NHP Negative Control Kit 7002220190
- cobas omni Pipette Tips 5534925001
- cobas omni Processing Plate 5534917001
- cobas omni Amplification Plate 5534941001
- 6800 biohazard bags 7435967001
Professional Resources
- Lab Tech
- Registered Nurse
- Physician/Medical Doctor
- Pharmacist
Those who wish to donate supplies should visit MassBio.com.
Healthcare providers may send requests for supplies or expertise by emailing supplyhub@massbio.org.
