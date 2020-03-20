MassBio urges life sciences companies to donate lab supplies, protective gear

BOSTON (WHDH) - MassBio on Friday urged all life sciences companies to donate lab supplies and personal protective gear to healthcare workers who are on the frontline battling the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts.

“We are currently asking all of those life science companies in the state to donate lab testing and diagnostic supplies, general protection equipment known as PPE and medical and scientific expertise that is needed,” said Bob Coughlin, MassBio President & CEO.

Coughlin, who spoke at a news conference alongside Gov. Charlie Baker, also asked dentist offices and schools for supplies.

“Dentist offices, colleges, universities, if you have these supplies we need on the frontlines, please fill out the survey and get them on the database,” Coughlin said.

Below is a list of supplies and expertise that are needed:

Personal Protection Equipment (PPE)

Surgical/procedure masks

N95/N99 masks (respirators)

Face masks with integrated shield

PAPRs

Goggles

Gloves

Protective suits/gowns

Booties / shoe covers

Head covers

Hand sanitizer

Sanitizing wipes

Hospital Supplies

Ventilators, PEEP

Stretchers/beds

Hospital gowns

Endotracheal tubes

Vital sign monitors

Thermometers

Lab Supplies

UVT 3ML with flocked flex minitip

1.5ml swab microtiped flocked

6in swab Darcon

Medium 2% FBS STD REFEED ML

Sample collection supplies (sterile swabs, tubes, media)

MicroAmp™ Optical 384-Well Reaction Plate with Barcode

MicroAmp™ Fast Optical 96-Well Reaction Plate 0.1mL

RNAse Away 6-pack

RNeasy Mini Kit

TaqMan™ Fast Advanced Master Mix

BD Universal Viral Transport for Viruses, Chlamydiae, Mycoplasmas, and Ureaplasmas

0.2 mL PCR 8-tube Strip with Indiv. Attached Dome Caps

QIAamp MinElute Virus Spin Kit

Viral RNA Isolation Kits

QIAamp® Viral RNA Mini Kits

QIAamp® MinElute Virus Spin Kit or RNeasy® Mini Kits (QIAGEN

EZ1 DSP Virus Kits (QIAGEN)

Diagnostics Supplies and Instruments

Roche MagNA Pure Compact RNA Isolation Kits

Roche MagNA Pure Compact Nucleic Acid Isolation Kits

Roche MagNA Pure 96 DNA and Viral NA Small Volume Kits

Roche MagNA Pure systems

Roche 480Z

ABI 7500DX

Qiagen EZ1 Advanced XL

QIAcube/QIAcube Connect

cobas omni Wash Reagent 6997503190

cobas omni Lysis Reagent 6997538190

cobas omni MGP Reagent 6997546190

cobas omni Specimen Diluent 6997511190

cobas NHP Negative Control Kit 7002220190

cobas omni Pipette Tips 5534925001

cobas omni Processing Plate 5534917001

cobas omni Amplification Plate 5534941001

6800 biohazard bags 7435967001

Professional Resources

Lab Tech

Registered Nurse

Physician/Medical Doctor

Pharmacist

Those who wish to donate supplies should visit MassBio.com.

Healthcare providers may send requests for supplies or expertise by emailing supplyhub@massbio.org.

