BOSTON (WHDH) - With the World Cup just six weeks away, anticipation is building for the international event.

The State Department of Transportation has a message for fans, plan ahead.

You should be planning right now to make sure you have those parking spaces, making sure you have a spot on game day,” Jonathan Gulliver said, State Highway Administrator. “If you decided you’re going to be driving and you cant used those other options, really right now start planning to make sure you have a parking space.”

Gulliver said this is not your typical event.

“This is like a Taylor Swift concert, playoff series, the World Series, and the Super Bowl all in one,” Gulliver said.

Gulliver is encouraging everyone traveling to and from the game to use buses and trains. In fact, he said the traffic plan will prioritize buses along Route One.

“These are going to be your easiest ways in and out of the stadium by far,” Gulliver said.

With many games happening during the week, the state is warning drivers to avoid the area.

“Those weekday ones on Tuesdays and Fridays are going to be difficult, they’re happening at a difficult time of the time of day for commuters,” Gulliver said.

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