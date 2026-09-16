BOSTON (WHDH) - All of the locks on the David Ortiz Bridge in Boston, many engraved with initials or sentimental messages, have been removed by MassDOT as part of regular “maintenance activities,” the agency said Tuesday.

In a statement to 7NEWS, MassDOT wrote in part, “MassDOT crews regularly remove the locks to prevent safety hazards and damage to the fencing. On background: this is a regular maintenance procedure and this is not the first time it has happened since 2018.”

“The locks are really noticeable, you know, I see them every time. There’s usually, like, it’s absolutely covered in all sorts of different, you know, locks,” said one man.

The removal of the locks has come as a shock to some people who walk over the bridge daily.

“People were, like, symbolizing really important and meaningful events to them on this bridge, and now those have all just been washed away,” said Caroline Hardyn, who frequently walks over the bridge. “I always love seeing tourists put theirs, they leave their mark on the city just as much as the city leaves a mark on them. So I feel like it’s kind of symbolic of all the people who have come and gone through this area.”

Others said they like to see the bridge looking cleaner.

“I kind of like it, but I liked the locks, too,” said Stephen Paiz, who walks over the bridge. “I always like things a little cleaner. You know, little less. Less is more, you know, that kind of thing. But I liked them, I like the idea.”

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