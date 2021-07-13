BOSTON (WHDH) - MassDOT is warning motorists of possible traffic slowdowns on a stretch of Interstate 93 in Boston on Tuesday due to an ongoing movie shoot.

Filming for a movie production will occur on the northbound and southbound side of the highway from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., officials said.

“No lane closures will be implemented but traffic slowdowns are possible due to drivers curious about what they may see around them,” MassDOT said in a news release.

Film crews plan to use a truck towing a car with a hood mounted camera traveling with the flow of traffic on the southbound side of the highway from Albany Street to Columbia Road before moving into the northbound lanes from Columbia Road to Massachusetts Avenue and Frontage Road.

Officials did not provide any information on the movie or the cast involved in the production.

