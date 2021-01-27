Massive blaze breaks out at trucking facility in Grafton

Credit: Grafton Police Dept.

Firefighters responded to a massive blaze at a trucking facility in Grafton Wednesday night.

Crews arriving at Troiano Trucking on Creeper Hill Road called for back up when they say heavy smoke and flames raging through the roof of the building, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

No injuries were reported.

Officers said the fire appeared to be under control as of 7 p.m.

It is not clear what caused the fire.

