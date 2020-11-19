Massive drive-thru holiday light show opening in NH on Thanksgiving night

LOUDON, N.H. (WHDH) - A 2-and-a-half-mile drive-thru holiday light show featuring 520 dazzling displays and 80 different scenes is slated to open in New Hampshire on Thanksgiving night.

The 10th annual “Gift of Lights” will be open every night at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon from Nov. 26 through Jan. 3, officials announced Thursday.

This year’s show has 3.5 million lights, a new 150-foot RGB tunnel of lights, and new scenes including the Three Little Pigs, Goldilocks, Mother Goose, Jack Be Nimble, Deer Beach Vacation, and a package wrapping machine.

There is also a 12 Days of Christmas scene and a 130-foot long tunnel of lights at the infield entrance and exit made up of over 25,000 lights.

Over 650 hours of manpower went into assembling the spectacle, according to officials.

For information on tickets and hours of operation, click here.

