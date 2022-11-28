A massive fire tore through the marina in the historic town of Mystic, Connecticut Sunday night.

The fire started on Washington St. at the Seaport Marine Warehouse.

Windy conditions made it difficult for firefighters to get the flames under control. Crews had to pull water from the Mystic River to extinguish the blaze.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

