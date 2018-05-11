Massive gator strolls through South Carolina golf course

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WHDH) — There are large alligators…and then there’s this guy!

Visitors at the Ocean Creek Golf Course in Beaufort, South Carolina, spotted a massive 12-foot gator taking a stroll through the green.

Onlookers watched in awe as the gigantic reptile walked past them. A herd of deer warily kept an eye on the creature as well…from a safe distance.

“There’s some BIG ol’ gators in Beaufort,” wrote Eat Sleep Play Beaufort on their Facebook post with the video. “Nobody’s messing with him.”

