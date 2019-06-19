Massive water main break prompts closure of busy Chelsea highway

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive water main break has prompted the closure of a busy highway in Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Route 16 westbound has been totally shut down to traffic due to “unforeseen and unavoidable complications” with the break near Garfield and Washington streets, according to state police.

The Route 1 southbound ramp to Route 16 eastbound has also been closed.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

It’s not clear when the highway will be reopened.

#MAtraffic due to unforeseen and unavoidable complications with the water main Rte 16 Westbound in #Chelsea is now completely shut down for an unknown amount of time. The Rte 1 SB to Rte 16 WB ramp is also closed. Rte 16 EB remains open. Seek alternate routes. Updates to follow. https://t.co/hp1kjURQFG — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 19, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)