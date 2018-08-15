Massport CEO announces resignation

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Port Authority Board voted Wednesday to appoint Massport’s current Chief Financial Officer John Pranckevicius as Acting Chief Executive Officer beginning Nov. 17 to replace Thomas P. Glynn, who is resigning after six years with the Authority.

In a statement Wednesday, Glynn said, “This is a great job, but after six years and at the age of 72, I feel it’s a good time to pass the baton to the next leader who will have the chance to lead a great team.”

Gov. Charlie Baker issued a statement referring to Glynn as a “tireless advocate for furthering the Commonwealth’s reputation as an international destination,” adding, “Tom’s hard work to expand service at Logan and the Commonwealth’s other transportation hubs has driven economic activity across Massachusetts, and I thank him for his years of dedication and service.”

