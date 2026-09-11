BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) rededicated the 9/11 Memorial at Boston’s Logan Airport Friday in honor of the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

The memorial pays tribute to the passengers and crew members who were on board the hijacked flights that left from Boston. All of the names of those on both flights are displayed on the memorial, and American flags line the grass surrounding it.

Organizers also placed a new wreath at the site with a promise to never forget the lives lost.

“What we also saw there, and here across our great nation, was selflessness, sacrifice. You think of the 340 firefighters lost that day in New York, and the 80 or something Massport employees, you saw a call to service,” said Richard Davey, the CEO of Massport.



“The events of 9/11 shook our country and the entire aviation industry, but in the aftermath of that tragedy, Logan Airport did everything in our power to make this airport safer and more secure,” said Thomas Kinton, the former Director of Massport.

The memorial at Logan Airport first opened in 2008.

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