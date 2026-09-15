STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Masters Academy International held its grand opening in Stow on Tuesday.

Masters Academy International is a boarding and day school designed specifically for student-athletes.

The inaugural class includes roughly 300 students from grades six through 12.

The school said several students have already committed to continue their athletic careers at Division-1 colleges and universities.

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