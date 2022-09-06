DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Attorney General Maura Healey is running unopposed in her bid to secure the Democratic nomination for governor, and is expected to give remarks fairly early on the night of the primary as votes are counted.

Healey, a former Harvard basketball player, has served as attorney general for eight years in Massachusetts. During that time, her campaign said Healey protected student borrowers and homeowners from predatory lenders, sued ExxonMobil for lying about climate change and held Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family accountable for fueling the opioid epidemic.

Healey would be the first Democratic governor the state has had since Deval Patrick, who left office in 2015. Before him, a Democrat hadn’t held the state’s top job since 1991. If she wins, she’ll be the first woman and first openly gay person governor.

“Whoever emerges from the Republican primary will be so much at odds with so much of what I stand for,” Healey said, speaking about either Geoff Diehl or Chris Doughty on the Republican ticket. “If you want somebody that’s gonna stand up for people, who’s gonna look after and make sure that we’re investing in housing, fixing our public transit system, who stands up for reproductive justice… that’s what I’m about.”

