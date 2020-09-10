Mayor, Boston police task force unveil reform recommendations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and a task force on police reform have unveiled recommendations for systemic change to Boston’s police department.

The recommendations include an expanded body cam program, the creation of an independent Office of Police Accountability and Transparency, changes to Use of Force policies, and more diversity and inclusion, the mayor’s office said.

Walsh said that the recommendations are the result of a report created by a task force formed in June to review the department’s policies and procedures.

“These initial recommendations will guide how we reform Boston’s police force, and strengthen our commitment to community policing,” Walsh said in a statement. “As we finalize this report, we’ll continue to prioritize the voices of our Black and Brown residents, who bear the brunt of the racial injustices embedded in our society.”

Walsh’s office said the public will have two weeks to review the report and provide input.

Boston Police Reform Task Force Chairman Wayne Budd urges all Boston residents to “read our report, and share your feedback, and be a part of this crucial, important work.”

