BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has released the framework of a Systemic Improvement Plan for Boston Public Schools. This comes in the wake of a report from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that stated the city’s schools fell short of an “acceptable minimum standard” in several categories.

Among the steps included in the plan are an improved system to manage student safety, a redesigned special education service and reformed transportation system.

In a statement, Wu’s office said the administration worked productively with DESE to draft the plan and ensure clarity on the proposed timeline.

“Just days away from selecting our next Superintendent, it would be a disservice to our students and school communities to set back our timelines by months with a new process resulting from the proposed designation,” said Wu. “I’m committed to finalizing an agreement so we can focus on the critical work ahead.”

The plan’s stated goals include implementing reforms negotiated between BPS and the school bus drivers’ union to improve arrival times, ensuring all English language learners receive appropriate amount of instruction and a team of special education professionals selected by BPS and DESE to provide insight to the school system.

