Mayor Walsh asks Starbucks to withdraw proposal for North End location

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh’s office says it has asked Starbucks to withdraw a proposed store in the North End that had drawn the ire of local residents and business owners.

Neighborhood business owners had been vehemently opposed to the plan that would build a Starbucks on Hanover Street.

Damien DiPaola, owner of Carmelina’s, was one of several opposed to the project, saying it’s “not representative of the neighborhood.”

A proposed redevelopment of a strip of retail space on the street would bring an array of new businesses, including a Starbucks, to an area known as the “Gateway” to the North End.

“I think I can speak for everyone, we are fine with the redevelopment,” he said. “We’re not fine with Starbucks, we’re not fine with Cafe Nero, we’re not fine with Applebee’s.”

On Friday, the mayor’s office released a statement about the proposed store.

“After hearing the concerns from residents about sustaining the culture and historic nature of the North End, I encouraged the applicant to withdraw the proposal to locate a Starbucks at the entrance to the North End,” Walsh said in a statement. “Our community process works best when we communicate effectively and work together. Representative Aaron Michlewitz and I want to thank everyone who vocalized their concerns and feedback in this process.”

DiPaola says he is very pleased with Mayor Walsh’s decision to stand up for North End business owners in support of their wishes.

“Mayor Walsh, you’ve always said that you’re the mayor of the working class people, and you know what Mayor Walsh, you really are,” he said. “Thank you for stepping in and helping us preserve this beautiful, historic neighborhood.”

As of right now, it’s unclear what will replace the coffee giant in the proposed development, but DiPaola says neighborhood residents want a say in the matter.

“Talk to us and talk to us and be honest,” he said. “Don’t be sneaky and try to do things behind our backs.”

Starbucks could not be reached for comment on the matter.

