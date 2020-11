Three…two…one…Believe!

The Macy’s in Downtown Crossing continued on with its annual tradition and lit it’s iconic Christmas tree on Tuesday.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh joined children from the Make-A-Wish Foundation in the private ceremony.

Macy’s will donate up to $1 million to the foundation for every letter sent to Santa this year

