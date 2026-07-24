BOSTON (WHDH) - As a bike courier, Jequeline Bezerra straps up her helmet and hops on her bike to hit the streets of Boston.

“You have to be paying attention all the time,” Bezerra says. “It’s not 100 percent safe.”

She added, “Most of the time I get frustrated because I cannot go through the bike lane because there is always something blocking it, a construction or a car.”

It’s for that reason that Mayor Michelle Wu is unveiling a new Street Safety Plan just weeks after city worker Louisa Gag, 36, was fatally struck on Tremont Street.

Following her death, activists and cyclists have demanded the city take action.

In the six-page letter released Friday, Wu outlines changes the city intends to make, including resurfacing roads, developing truck safety legislation, and evaluating the intersection where Gag was killed. Wu also said she wants to improve school zones and install more cast-in-place concrete barriers along bike lanes.

The city is also planning to launch an app that can better report traffic and parking violations.

Louise Bowler has been biking in the city since the 1980s, she believes the answer to the street safety concerns isn’t necessarily more bike lanes.

“That actually makes it more dangerous to have bike lanes on every single street because the cars and trucks think it’s a parking spot, which makes it more dangerous than if the bike lane weren’t there,” she said.

Both she and Bezerra say in the meantime, they’re doing all they can to stay safe and visible on the road.

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