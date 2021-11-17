BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu received a generous gesture from former Mayor Kim Janey upon her swearing-in Tuesday.

Janey left gifts for Wu’s two young sons in her office. The boys were seen playing with the toys which included some activities from the Boston Children’s Museum.

At one point, Governor Charlie Baker threw a mini beach ball with one of the kids.

Mayor Wu said her boys are happy for her to get to work at her new job.

“They are very excited. I think we are going to make sure that every one of our spaces in the city, whether it is the mayor’s office or boardrooms or community events are family-friendly,” she said.

Wu also said Janey left her a couple of really nice notes.

