MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA bus crashed into a home, clipped two parked cars, then slammed into a second home early Sunday morning, according to witnesses.

People who live on Playstead Road said the crash woke them up around 1:45 a.m., and they ran outside to see what happened.

The owners of one of the homes hit said the bus first crashed into a 98-year-old woman’s home, taking out the front steps. They said the bus then slammed into their two parked cars before crashing into their home.

They said the two cars that were hit said their vehicles are totaled, but they are just glad the situation was not worse.

“We were all asleep and it woke us up and we went out to investigate,” said Hillary Treat, one of the homeowners. “I did not expect to ever see a bus in my house, so that was surprising. The driver was stuck in the bus and so he was panicking.”

The homeowners said the bus driver was taken away in an ambulance.

The MBTA has not released any information about what happened, and told 7NEWS the situation is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)