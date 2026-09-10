MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was involved in a large crash in Medford Thursday morning with several vehicles involved on the Fellsway.

SKY 7 was over the scene and a pole was knocked down. A major emergency response was conducted.

Fire officials say six people in passenger vehicles were evaluated, including the bus driver. The bus driver was the only person aboard the bus at the time.

One person nearby said she saw the driver through a window, who appeared to be unconscious.

— Witness of Medford crash speaks to 7NEWS —

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)