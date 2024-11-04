QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA conducted a series of training exercises in Quincy on Saturday that gave police, firefighters, and transit officials the opportunity to practice evacuating people from a Red Line train.

The incident on Saturday simulated a train that struck a person and came to an abrupt stop with dozens of passengers. Firefighters practiced evacuating passengers with varying degrees of injuries.

Several departments have had to put the training to use in recent years, including in Cambridge, where a train derailed with dozens of people onboard.

The MBTA does the training on weekends throughout the year. The next opportunity will be in two weeks, when departments will be practicing a scenario on the Commuter Rail line in Somerville.

