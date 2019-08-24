MBTA construction work continues after Orange Line fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Construction work on the Green and Orange lines is ongoing this weekend, continuing the MBTA’s billion-dollar repair plan in the wake of a fire on the Orange Line Friday that is still being investigated.

The work is part of the T’s five-year, $8-billion plan. Shuttle buses are replacing Orange Line trains between Ruggles and Back Bay as crews work to replace all rail ties between those two stations.

The construction is coming a day after a fire on the Orange Line, where passengers had to evacuate after a train filled with smoke and stopped partway in a tunnel near Wellington.

The incident caused significant delays for commuters as crowds gathered to take shuttle buses. MBTA officials are still working to figure out the cause of the fire.

Shuttle buses are also replacing D and B branch service on the Green Line this weekend while workers install signal cables between Riverside and Reservoir, and reconstruct crossings between Washington Street and Blandford Street.

