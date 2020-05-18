MBTA continues operating on reduced schedule as state rolls out phase 1 of reopening plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will continue to operate on a reduced schedule for the next several weeks until the Bay State enters into the later phases of its reopening plan.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that MBTA services will be unchanged during phase one, remaining the same as they were during the stay-at-home advisory. This comes as certain businesses, including places of worship, manufacturing and construction, got the green light to reopen.

Buses and the subway will continue to run on a Saturday schedule, while the Commuter Rail operates on a reduced schedule and the ferries remain closed.

During phase two, the Blue Line will be the only service that returns to its full schedule. The Red, Orange, and Green lines will see an increase in service, while additional trains will be added to the Commuter Rail.

High-demand bus routes will also receive additional service as staffing permits and ferries will reopen with reduced service.

Full service is expected to return to the Red, Orange and Green lines during phase three. Ferries will also return to its full schedule, as well as buses as staffing permits. The commuter rail will run on a modified full schedule.

By phase four, all services will run on full schedule, besides the Commuter Rail, which will continue to run on a modified full schedule.

Each phase is projected to last a minimum of three weeks.

In addition to the phased reopening on the MBTA, riders will continue to be required to wear masks and make efforts to social distance.

Riders are also asked to avoid riding transit if they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

The MBTA will continue to frequently disinfect and clean the vehicles and stations.

