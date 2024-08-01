BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday marks the start of a new era for the MBTA – train riders can now tap their phone to pay for riders without having to buy a Charlie Card.

The new contactless payment option will also be available on buses, the Green Line, and the Mattapan trolleys.

A similar feature is already used in other major transit systems, including New York City’s subway.

The MBTA said this is a way for commuters in a rush to save time by not having to stop to buy a Charlie Card.

Purchasing a Charlie Card for regular fares will remain an option, and will continue to be required in order to use a weekly or monthly pass.

