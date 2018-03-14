BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is expecting a much smoother commute Wednesday after blizzard conditions dropped more than a foot of snow on much of the state.

Crews used special equipment through the night to keep up with the snowfall and prepare the rails for riders heading back to work.

#MBTA expected to be back on a regular schedule today after blizzard conditions caused problems and delays yesterday. #7news pic.twitter.com/jDjRYLWgD4 — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) March 14, 2018

“We worked very hard overnight last night to be prepared for service this morning,” officials said.

All the lines on the T are expected to run on a regular schedule.

The MBTA said buses will also be on a regular schedule, but warns that riders should expect snow routes.

The Commuter Rail is running on a regular schedule as well, but riders should be prepared for delays.

“This is something we’ve been preparing for since winter of 2015 – invested over $100 million into the MBTA system to make it more resilient for these type of large storm events,” officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)