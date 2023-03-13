Expected winter weather on Tuesday will cause disruptions for various MBTA transit options, with ferry service suspended and shuttle buses running in place of trolleys on the Mattapan Line.

The MBTA announced winter weather disruptions on Monday. High winds and the direction of wind gusts are to blame for suspended ferry service, officials said. Wind and the potential for damage to 75-year-old trolleys running on the Mattapan Line, meanwhile, are to blame for disruptions there, according to the T.

The T said bus routes are expected to remain unchanged, though buses may switch to snow routes if conditions worsen.

Non-passenger trains will run on MBTA tracks to help keep them clear and to monitor overhead wires.

Commuter Rail lines and RIDE service will operate as usual.

The T said it will have emergency crews on standby for problems with rails, power systems, switches or flooding as winter weather moves through.

The T is planning to have increased staffing in addition to pre-deployed snow-fighting equipment around its network. Officials said they also have contractors available for snow clearing on certain bus routes and parking areas.

