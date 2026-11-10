BOSTON (WHDH) - With much of the MBTA Green Line out of service through the end of this weekend, MBTA riders are crowding onto shuttle buses trying to get where they need to go.

All Green Line stations between North Station and Kenmore are closed, the entire C branch after Kenmore is shut down, as is the entire E branch after Copley. On the B branch, service is not running between Kenmore and Babcock Street.

The MBTA said they are working on “…critical signal upgrades within the Green Line central subway.” The closures will be in place until November 15.

“Everyone in my work knows Boston traffic, it’s like a flip up coin. It’s like a 50-50 shot somtimes, and they are very understanding,” said Nicole Boyington, a Boston commuter. “They have it down to a science, so it hasn’t been that bad, not that many delays.”

“I have to get out of the home earlier, like 20 minutes earlier than I am supposed to,” said one commuter. “If it’s improvement then its good, the shorter time we have to wait, then it’s good.”

The MBTA is encouraging riders to use shuttle buses and the Orange Line until regular service resumes.

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