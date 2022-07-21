MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - According to MBTA officials, a loose piece of metal that collided with the third rail was the cause behind an Orange Line fire that left passengers screaming and leaping out windows to safety.

The train was over the Mystic River when a loose piece of metal siding collided with the third rail, providing the spark to ignite the train car.

“It detached enough so that it came in contact with the 3rd rail,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “The 3rd rail is quite low. Once you had contact with the 3rd rail you had a number of arching, sparking incidents.”

At least 200 passengers had to escape the enflamed train car, leaping out of windows to the safety of the tracks.

People started yelling ‘Fire! Fire!’ then everybody started rushing toward the back,” said Mike Faricy.

Once free of the burning train car, rider had to walk almost 2,000 feet to the nearby Wellington Station.

One woman disembarked the train and proceeded to jump into the river below. According to MBTA officials, she refused medical help.

The train has since been moved off the tracks and the incident remains under investigation.

According to MBTA officials, the train car was last inspected in June and is part of the 1980 fleet that was expected to be phased out of service in the near future.

