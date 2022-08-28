BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak says 37% of the work on the Orange Line is complete as of Sunday afternoon.

Poftak made the announcement as he was joined by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, who toured some of the work being done on a rail replacement between Downtown Crossing and State. Once completed, officials say a “slow-zone” for trains will be lifted.

“I’m actually pretty confident about that, and I base that confidence on the fact that a lot of the work that’s being done here can be done over the course of a 24-hour period,” said Baker.

Other work completed during week one of the shutdown includes special track work and weather-resiliency infrastructure installed at Wellington Station, more than 100 ties replaced at Dana Bridge and signal work at Oak Grove and Malden Center.

“I do think the amount of work that will get done…will dramatically reduce some of the issues we’ve had on the Orange Line generally,” Baker added.

The Orange Line improvements are scheduled to finish by September 18th. But Poftak also hinted Sunday that future service changes or diversions will be discussed.

“We will be looking at other strategies to remove speed restrictions on other lines, but obviously more to come on that,” he said.

