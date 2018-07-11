MBTA police seek help in tracking down ‘serial graffiti vandal’

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police Department is turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who they are describing as a “serial graffiti vandal.”

Officers responding about 1 a.m. Saturday to the Forest Hills Station for a report of fresh graffiti on entrance and exit doors to the upper busway found significant vandalism with a specific “Tag Sign” that is known to investigators, officials said.

Authorities were able to identify the man caught on surveillance video as Marc Meadowcroft, who has several felony warrants out for his arrest. Meadowcroft is wanted in previous vandalism incidents at other MBTA stations, according to police.

Anyone with information on Meadowcroft’s whereabouts is asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

Serial Graffiti Vandal at it again #MBTA Forest Hills Station. Wanted: MARC MEADOWCROFT several arrest warrants already in existence. Know where he is ? Please contact us. TY https://t.co/wnNnuPsCj8 pic.twitter.com/Svuuoiolfb — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 11, 2018

