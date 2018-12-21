MBTA puts new Green Line train into passenger service

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA launched the first of its 24 new Green Line trains into regular service on Friday.

The new features to the light, low-floor rail cars include sliding doors, more room for rider capacity, and safety enhancements.

The new train was set into service at North Station.

The first new #MBTA Green Line car went into passenger service today. Interim GM Jeff Gonneville said 24 new cars will be rolled out between now and next fall. The new cars will increase reliability and provide extra frequency for the upcoming GLX. https://t.co/r3XpXaMu7M pic.twitter.com/wwYiXYsbUK — MBTA (@MBTA) December 21, 2018

The acting head of the MBTA said these new features work together to create a better experience for riders.

“These cars have a completely redesigned accessibility bridge plate that allows us to board people in need of a wheel mobility device to get on the vehicles, so that’s an example of something that’s been done behind the scenes to help minimize the delays of the vehicles themselves,” said interim MBTA general manager Jeff Gonneville in a statement. “Then, when you see the car and get on the car, you’re going to see the seating layout is a lot different from what we’ve had in some of our other fleets and that, again, is done in order to help address the capacity issues for those vehicles.”

Officials say the other 23 rail cars will be in service by fall of next year.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)