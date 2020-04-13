MBTA: Ridership down 90 percent since coronavirus pandemic began

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA ridership is down more than 90 percent since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Monday.

Only people making essential trips have been encouraged to ride public transportation, and the Commuter Rail is only carrying 8 percent of its typical ridership.

T officials said the lack of riders will mean $200 million less in fare revenues than they planned for this year.

