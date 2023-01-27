BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA says there are supplier delays for new Orange and Red Line trains, meaning it will take longer to decrease wait times on both lines.

Officials say delays from the Chinese company that supplies the new trains are putting them behind schedule.

Right now, there is a three-year delay for new Red Line trains and a two-year delay for new Orang Line trains.

