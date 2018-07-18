NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) – The MBTA showed off its new Green Line car design Wednesday at Riverside Station in Newton.

The new trains were designed to carry more passengers. New handicap accessible ramps were installed to accommodate wheelchairs and strollers.

The floors on the train are also now lower for boarding.

New Green Line cars are scheduled to be rolled out in September, with more add incrementally into 2019, according to a tweet from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

