BOSTON (WHDH) - After completing repairs that shut part of the Blue Line for a week longer than planned, the MBTA is now shutting another part of the line for more work.

T officials closed the Blue Line between Orient Heights and Wonderland on Sunday and said free shuttle service will run until at least June 8 as crews work on repairs, including the pedestrian bridge at Suffolk Downs Station.

The MBTA shut Blue Line service between Bowdoin and Maverick for two weeks earlier in the month, but then had to extend the shutdown for nine more days. Construction carts derailed three times during that work, MBTA officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)