BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA says shuttle buses will replace all Red Line trains between Braintree and North Quincy stations starting Monday.

The shuttle buses will start running after 9 a.m. and continue until the end of service.

The T says this change will be in place through Thursday.

Red Line Braintree Branch: Shuttle buses replace service between Braintree and North Quincy from 8:45 PM to end of service on Mar 20 – 23 for maintenance work. pic.twitter.com/RN24JOodTo — MBTA (@MBTA) March 19, 2023

