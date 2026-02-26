BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced that work to modernize the red line will begin this weekend. Officials say four phases of temporary evening service changes will continue through April. Crews will work on signals to improve reliability.

“It will look a little bit different everyday, there are multiple phases of the project,” Deidre Habershaw said, Deputy Chief Operating Officer with the MBTA. “We are anticipating now that customers, depending on which branch they ride, whether they’re an Ashmont or Braintree rider, may experience 10-15 minutes of delay after 8 p.m.”

The work will be done near the JFK/UMass stop due to a 2019 crash. Repair work done at the time had kept signal operations limited.

For the first phase, beginning Saturday, February 28, MBTA officials say work will continue for roughly two weeks and commuters on the Braintree Branch and trains may experience longer travel times because the trains won’t run as fast.

MBTA officials also say work done on the Red and Orange lines should be finished before the FIFA World Cup this summer.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)