MBTA to discuss fully funding pre-pandemic service hours in fiscal 2022 budget

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials are set to meet Monday for the first time since saying they would prepare a fiscal 2022 budget funding 100 percent of pre-pandemic service hours.

The MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board and Department of Transportation Board are slated to meet in a joint session and provide a preview of the fiscal 2022 budget at noon.

Ahead of this meeting, Boston Mayor Kim Janey is planning to join the Transit is Essential Coalition for a press conference urging MBTA officials to fully fund and resume subway, bus, ferry, and commuter rail service.

The MBTA has faced criticism over service cuts after they received more $1 billion as part of federal stimulus funding.

The MBTA cited low ridership for the service cuts.

